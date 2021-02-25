Pashinyan tasks to form working group for Armed Forces reform: cooperation with Russia to deepen

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. According to the decision of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, a working group will be formed led by the defense ministry aimed at setting the timetable of the Roadmap for the Armed Forces reform concept.

“I would like to remind that point 8 of the Roadmap released by me is the following: approving Armed Forces reform program and launching the reforms. In recent months we have had intensive discussions on this topic, we have come to some preliminary conclusions and in fact we have formed an agenda on how and in which formats the Armed Forces reform should be carried out.

Today I am going to sign a decision on forming a working group led by the defense ministry which will formulate the deadline of the Roadmap for the Armed Forces reform concept. I would like to highlight that we are going to establish a closer cooperation with our number one security partner Russia in this process.

We are confident that as a result of this process our cooperation will become more effective in the security and defense fields. I hope we will implement at least most of this conceptual work before the date of summing up the Roadmap and will start in practice fulfilling the agreements reached”, the PM said at the Cabinet meeting today.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan