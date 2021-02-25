Over 110 mln coronavirus tests conducted in Russia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Russian medics have conducted more than 110 mln tests for the presence of the novel coronavirus, TASS reports citing the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing.

“Over 110 mln tests for the presence of the coronavirus have been conducted in the Russian Federation”, the statement said. Over the past 24 hours, 162,000 tests have been made.

According to the agency, currently about 579,900 patients remain under medical observation due to the suspected coronavirus infection.