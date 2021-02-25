COVID-19: Armenian CDC reports 282 new cases

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Center for Disease Control says there’ve been 282 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of infections to 171,227. The total number of recoveries reached 162,984.

3488 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours.

4 people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the death toll to 3179. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 809 other individuals infected with the virus, who according to authorities died from other, pre-existing health conditions.

The number of active cases stood at 4255 as of 11:00, February 25.

