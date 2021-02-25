Road condition

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian ministry of emergency situations reports that some roads are closed or difficult to pass across the Republic due to weather conditions.

The ministry told Armenpress that the Berd-Chambarak highway, the roads leading to the Amberd Fortress and Lake Kari in Aragatsotn province are closed.

The Vardenyats Pass is closed for trailer trucks.

All roads in Tavush province are partly covered with clear ice. Snowfalls are reported in the province.

The Georgian side reports that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is closed for all types of vehicles.

Drivers are urged to use snow tires.



Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan