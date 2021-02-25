Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   25 February

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 24-02-21

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 24-02-21

LONDON, FEBUARY 25, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 24 February:

The price of aluminum stood at $2148.50, copper price stood at $9126.00, lead price stood at $2148.00, nickel price stood at $19254.00, tin price stood at $26975.00, zinc price stood at $2877.00, molybdenum price stood at $27558.00, cobalt price stood at $51000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration