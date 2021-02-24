Armenia most popular direction for Russians

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Following the announcement about the restoration of regular flights, Armenia has become the most popular direction for Russians, ARMENPRESS reports Ria Novosti informs that demand for air tickets to Armenia is 1.5-fold higher than in the previous two months.

Ria Novosti notes that the price of the air tickets of Moscow-Yerevan is twice higher compared to that of the previous year, rising from 6160 rubles to 13.622 rubles.

Kyrgyzstan is the second most demanded direction for Russians, while Turkey is the 3rd. Moldova, Azerbaijan, Belarus, the UAE, Egypt and Ukraine are included in the top 10 list of preferred directions for Russians.