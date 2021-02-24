Armenian President Sends congratulatory message to Georgian PM

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory message to Irakli Garibashvili on the occasion of being appointed Prime Minister of Georgia.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President's Office, Armen Sarkissian highlighted the continuous strengthening and deepening of friendly relations and constructive dialogue with Georgia.

‘’I am full of hope that during your tenure the friendship based on mutual respect and trust of the Armenian-Georgian peoples will contribute to the development of interstate cooperation in all spheres’’, reads the congratulatory message of the President of Armenia.