Armen Sarkissian meets with Rustam Muradov, highlights return of Armenian POWs

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received Commander of the Russian peacekeeping forces in Nagorno Karabakh, Lieutenant-General Rustam Muradov. Russian embassy's military attaché, Colonel Andrey Grischuk and special representative of the President of Artsakh Boris Avagyan also attended the meeting, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President's Office.

Rustam Muradov informed the Armenian President about the implementation process of the tasks of the Russian peacekeeping forces, emphasizing the warm attitude of the population of Nagorno Karabakh towards the Russian servicemen.

Armen Sarkissian highly assessed the role of the Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh and wished them success in their service.

The interlocutors discussed issues related with the return of Armenian war prisoners and other civilian detainees kept in Azerbaijan, as well as discovering and returning to the Armenian side those missing in action. President Sarkissian assessed hindering of the searches by the Azerbaijani side as inadmissible and highlighted the solution of this extremely sensitive issue.