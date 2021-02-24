Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 24-02-21

YEREVAN, 24 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 24 February, USD exchange rate up by 0.69 drams to 526.45 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.62 drams to 640.37 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.08 drams to 7.16 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 4.81 drams to 745.61 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 91.93 drams to 30460.44 drams. Silver price up by 9.41 drams to 473.33 drams. Platinum price down by 259.61 drams to 21174.12 drams.