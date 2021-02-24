Pashinyan, Cabinet members discuss science development prospects

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Science, especially natural and technical science, can ensure Armenia’s long-term development, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during the discussion of the science development prospects in the country.

He reminded that the Parliament has approved at first hearing the law on Higher Education and Science and in this context he considered it necessary to discuss the mechanisms through which science is financed in Armenia.

“How, with what mechanisms and volumes to ensure the science funding so that it will create a result and reach the people who deal with science and how to ensure the effective continuation of the work of famous scientists. This is really a serious and fundamental issue and today we must try to propose solutions on this matter”, Pashinyan said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan