Pashinyan congratulates new Prime Minister of Georgia on assuming office

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory letter to new Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili on assuming office, the Armenian PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The message reads:

“Your Excellency,

I congratulate you on assuming the office of the Prime Minister of Georgia, wishing you success in that important and responsible position for the benefit of Georgia and the Georgian people.

The current firm friendship between Armenia and Georgia is based on mutual contacts, deep respect and trust between our peoples, which has a history of decades.

I am sure that our governments will continue closely cooperating for the implementation of joint projects, aimed at maximally utilizing the entire cooperation potential between Armenia and Georgia”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan