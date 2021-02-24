Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   24 February

Russia reports over 11,700 COVID-19 cases in past day

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 11,749 in the past day reaching 4,200,902, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

For a second day in the row fewer than 12,000 daily coronavirus cases were recorded.

In relative terms, the growth rate stood at 0.3%.

 








