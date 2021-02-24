Members of Sasna Tsrer sentenced to prison terms for 2016 Yerevan hostage crisis

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. The ringleaders of the 2016 Yerevan police station attack were sentenced to prison terms today by Judge Mesrop Makyan of the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction.

Pavel Manukyan, the leader of the group known as the Sasna Tsrer (Daredevils of Sassoun), was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment. Another member of the syndicate, Smbat Barseghyan, was sentenced to 25 years on aggravated murder charges for the killing of the on-duty police officers during the ambush. Eight others received sentences ranging from 4 to 9 years each.

Two years after they ambushed the police station, the Sasna Tsrer became a political party and unsucessfully ran for parliament amid their ongoing trial.

