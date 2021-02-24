Artsakh reports 1 new case of COVID-19 in past day
12:07, 24 February, 2021
STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. 1 new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Artsakh over the past one day, the ministry of healthcare reported.
50 COVID-19 tests were conducted on February 23.
2 infected patients receive treatment in a hospital, the other confirmed cases continue treatment at home.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Artsakh has reached 2381.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
