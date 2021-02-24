COVID-19: Armenia reports 273 new cases over past day

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. 273 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Armenia in the past one day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 170,945, the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention said today.

188 patients have recovered in one day. The total number of recoveries has reached 162,517.

4 patients have died, raising the death toll to 3175.

2993 tests were conducted in the past one day.

The number of active cases is 4445.

The number of patients who had coronavirus but died from other disease has reached 808 (2 new such cases).

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan