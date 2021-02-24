Armenia’s Representative before ECHR meets with Swedish, Lithuanian and Polish Ambassadors

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 24, ARMENPRESS. On 23 February the Representative of the Republic of Armenia before the ECtHR Yeghishe Kirakosyan and the Deputy of the Representative of the Republic of Armenia before the ECtHR Liparit Drmeyan met H.E. Mrs. Inga Stanytė-Toločkienė, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Lithuania to the Republic of Armenia, H.E. Mr Patrick Svensson, Ambassador of Sweden to Republic of Armenia and H.E. Mr. Paweł Cieplak, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Poland to the Republic of Armenia, Mr. Kirakosyan’s Office told Armenpress.

During the meeting, the ambassadors were informed about the human rights violations unleashed by Azerbaijan during the 44-day war. One of the key topics of discussion was the measures taken by the Representative’s office to protect the rights of the captives currently held in Azerbaijan. In addition, the ambassadors’ attention was drawn to the fact that Azerbaijani government blatantly disregards its obligations under the international human rights treaties, namely the European Convention on Human Rights

Mr. Kirakosyan emphasized that from the very beginning of the war a number of interim measure requests have been submitted to the European Court of Human Rights to protect the rights of prisoners of war and civilian captives. He further elaborated on the interstate application lodged against Azerbaijan with regard to the violations of rights guaranteed under the European Convention on Human Rights.

Members of the meeting also discussed the results registered by the Constitutional Reform Commission and further actions. The ambassadors offered their support in the implementation of further constitutional reforms.






















