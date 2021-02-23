Everybody is interested in unblocking regional infrastructures – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. According to the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, all the regional countries are interested in unblocking infrastructures, ARMENPRESS reports PM Pashinyan said in an interview with Never Mnatsakanyan, broadcasted on 1in.am.

PM Pashinyan said that the unblocking of the infrastructures is the mutually beneficial solution that can bring lasting peace to our region. ‘’And apart from the lasting peace, it can bring also some economic benefits, but this does not mean that there are no threats in this process which have to be managed’’, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan as saying.

To the question who is most interested in that process, the PM said, ''I think if we follow the regional developments, we will see that everyone is interested without exceptions, everyone. Russia is interested, Georgia is interested, the Islamic Republic of Iran is interested, Azerbaijan is interested, Turkey is interested, the Republic of Armenia is interested. It's another question that some interested parties have some similarities with others or vice the versa''. Pashinyan emphasized that by consistent discussions it’s necessary to mitigate the differences of approaches and put the emphasis on the similarities.