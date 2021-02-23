Armenian Deputy PM, EU Special Representative discuss possible unblocking of the region

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan received the delegation led by Toivo Klaar, European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of Mher Grigoryan, at the beginning of the meeting the Deputy PM presented the situation resulted by the war unleashed by Azerbaijan, the humanitarian issues and the negative social and economic consequences for the elimination of which the Armenian Government is making efforts at the moment.

The EU Special Representative expressed the readiness of the European side to continue supporting Armenia, including in the direction of elimination of the consequences of the war.

During the meeting Mher Grigoryan emphasized the importance of the speedy return of the POWs.

The Armenian Deputy PM and the Special Representative of the EU discussed Armenia-EU cooperation agenda and discussed issues of the possible unblocking of the region.