Newly appointed Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Armenia delivers credentials to President Sarkissian

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Newly appointed Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Armenia Meegahalande Durage Lamawansa (residence in Moscow) delivered his credentials to President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on February 23.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, Armen Sarkissian congratulated the Ambassador and wished his productive activities, expecting that he will contribute his capacities and experience to the development of relations between the two countries.

Referring to the promising directions for cooperation, President Sarkissian particularly pointed out the spheres of education, science and health.

Ambassador Lamawansa expressed readiness to contribute to the development of cooperation. He noted that dozens of students from Sri Lanka already study in Armenia and highlighted the future implementation of mutually beneficial programs.