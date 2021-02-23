Newly appointed Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Armenia delivers copies of credentials to FM Ayvazian

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Ara Ayvazian received on February 23 newly appointed Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Armenia Meegahalande Durage Lamawansa, who delivered the copies of his credentials to Ara Ayvazian, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia.

Minister Ayvazian congratulated the Ambassador on the occasion of assuming the responsible position, expressing confidence that he will contribute to the further strengthening and deepening of the relations between Armenia and Sri Lanka.

The sides expressed readiness to make all efforts for the full utilization of the potential in the spheres of mutual interest. The spheres of medical education, high and information technologies, culture, trade, tourism were assessed as promising directions.

Minister Ayvazyan և Ambassador Lamawansa highlighted strengthening cooperation and partnership on international platforms.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues.