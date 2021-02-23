Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 23-02-21

YEREVAN, 23 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 23 February, USD exchange rate up by 0.66 drams to 525.76 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 2.96 drams to 638.75 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.05 drams to 7.08 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 4.92 drams to 740.80 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 397.11 drams to 30552.37 drams. Silver price up by 8.94 drams to 463.92 drams. Platinum price down by 412.04 drams to 21433.73 drams.