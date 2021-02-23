New Ambassador of Argentina presents credentials to Armenian President

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. New Ambassador of Argentina to Armenia Mariano Vergara presented his credentials to President Armen Sarkissian on February 23, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian congratulated the Ambassador on assuming office and wished success in his mission. He stated that the new Ambassador is starting his activity in Armenia at a difficult period for the country, expressing confidence that Mr. Vergara will contribute to the further development and strengthening of the relations between the two countries.

Mr. Sarkissian stated that Armenia and Argentina traditionally have warm and friendly relations and highlighted the expansion of bilateral mutual partnership in different areas.

The sides agreed that the Armenian-Argentine community plays a major role in strengthening and preserving the friendship and warm relations between the two peoples.

The Ambassador said he is happy to represent his country in Armenia and expressed readiness to do the utmost to deepen the cultural, economic ties between the two states.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan