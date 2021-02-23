Armenia Parliament Speaker receives Ambassador of Belarus

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. On February 23, Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan received the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Armenia Alexander Konyuk, the Armenian Parliament told Armenpress.

Congratulating the Ambassador on his appointment, the Speaker expressed confidence that the Ambassador would have his contribution to the further deepening of the partnership relations between Armenia and Belarus. Ararat Mirzoyan noted that the launch of the Ambassador’s tenure coincided with post-war period. Touching upon the suspension of the military actions in Artsakh, the Speaker of Parliament has noted that for completely calling into life the tripartite statement it is necessary that the Azerbaijani side would urgently return all prisoners of war and other captive persons. Mirzoyan expressed conviction that on this occasion the official Minsk would have its equivocal viewpoint and would try to promote the urgent return of prisoners of war.

Expressing his gratitude for reception, Ambassador Konyuk has assured that he is ready to use all his forces for deepening of the Armenian-Belarusian relations. He has highlighted the maintenance of the ceasefire agreement in Artsakh and that Belarus is ready to make all its efforts, supporting Armenia for the return of prisoners of war.

During the meeting the sides discussed issues on activation of cooperation between the parliamentarians of two countries both on bilateral and multilateral platforms.