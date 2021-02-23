Armenian President congratulates Emperor of Japan on National Day

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian has sent a congratulatory message to the Emperor of Japan on the National Day, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

In his congratulatory letter President Sarkissian expressed confidence that the friendly relations between Armenia and Japan, which are based on mutual respect and trust, will continue deepening and expanding.

The Armenian President wished the Emperor of Japan good health and success, and to the good people of Japan – lasting peace and welfare.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan