US COVID-19 death toll surpasses 500,000

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. The death toll from COVID-19 in the United States has surpassed 500,000, TASS reports citing the Johns Hopkins University, which relies on data provided by international organizations, federal and local authorities.

According to the latest data, as many as 28,174,133 people have contracted COVID-19 in the US and 500,071 people have died.

According to the White House press service, US President Joe Bien jointly with Vice President Kamala Harris will hold a moment of silence to mark the tragic milestone of COVID-19 deaths. They will light candles and later Biden will give a speech.