Road condition

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian ministry of emergency situations reports that some roads are closed or difficult to pass across the Republic due to weather conditions.

The ministry told Armenpress that the Berd-Chambarak highway, the roads leading to the Amberd Fortress and Lake Kari in Aragatsotn province are closed.

The Vardenyats Pass is difficult to pass for trailer trucks.

The Georgian side reports that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open for all types of vehicles.

Drivers are urged to use snow tires.



Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan