LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 22-02-21

LONDON, FEBUARY 23, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 22 February:

The price of aluminum up by 0.51% to $2161.50, copper price up by 3.08% to $9033.00, lead price up by 1.36% to $2164.50, nickel price up by 1.08% to $19722.00, tin price up by 4.93% to $26700.00, zinc price up by 0.76% to $2905.50, molybdenum price up by 0.40% to $27558.00, cobalt price up by 4.17% to $50000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.