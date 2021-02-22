Opposition rally ends France square

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. The Motherland Salvation Movement plans to gather near the Government on February 23 in the morning to prevent Nikol Pashinyan from entering the building, and in the evening march to the buildings of the Prosecutor's Office and the Police, ARMENPRESS reports representative of the Supreme Council of the ARF Ishkhan Saghatelyan said at the Square of France.

‘'I assure you that with these marches and huge protests we will disrupt the whole public life, we will achieve a change of government’', Saghatelya said, assuring that they will paralyze the city and the entire country.

The Movement’s candidate for interim prime minister Vazgen Manukyan.