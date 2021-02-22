Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   22 February

President of Artsakh appoints Ashot Hakobjanyan NSS Director

President of Artsakh appoints Ashot Hakobjanyan NSS Director

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on February 22, according to which Ashot Hakobjanyan has been appinted Director of the National Security Service of Artsakh. By another decree Ararat Melkumyan was appointed first Deputy Director of the NSS Artsakh, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh President's Office.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration