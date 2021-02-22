President of Artsakh appoints Ashot Hakobjanyan NSS Director

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan signed a decree on February 22, according to which Ashot Hakobjanyan has been appinted Director of the National Security Service of Artsakh. By another decree Ararat Melkumyan was appointed first Deputy Director of the NSS Artsakh, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of Artsakh President's Office.