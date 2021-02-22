Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 22-02-21

YEREVAN, 22 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 22 February, USD exchange rate up by 0.62 drams to 525.10 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.61 drams to 635.79 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.07 drams to 7.03 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 2.29 drams to 735.88 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 255.66 drams to 30155.26 drams. Silver price down by 3.09 drams to 454.98 drams. Platinum price up by 497.94 drams to 21845.77 drams.