Armenian defense minister holds meeting with Iranian Ambassador

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan received today Ambassador of Iran to Armenia Abbas Zohouri, the defense ministry told Armenpress.

The minister introduced the Ambassador on the current situation in Artsakh following the recent war unleashed by Azerbaijan.

The sides discussed the Armenian-Iranian multilateral cooperation, issues of bilateral interest, regional developments, etc.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan