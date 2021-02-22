EU expresses support to OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs’ efforts on Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. The European Union supports the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs for the resolution of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and is ready to contribute to activating the negotiations in this format, the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar told the Armenian Defense Minister Vagharshak Harutyunyan during a meeting in Yerevan on February 22.

Defense Minister Harutyunyan briefed the EU delegation on the post-war situation in the region and the process of implementation of the 2020 November 9 armistice terms, the ministry of defense said in a news release.

Harutyunyan stressed that Azerbaijan is not implementing Clause 8 which stipulates the return of POWs and other captives, and is exploiting the process for its political goals to exert additional pressures upon Armenia.

Other issues relating to regional security were also discussed at the meeting.

EU Ambassador to Armenia Andrea Wiktorin also attended the meeting.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan