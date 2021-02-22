Armenian defense exhibits failed to reach IDEX-2021 due to “logistical problems”

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Samples of the Armenian defense companies failed to reach the IDEX-2021 International Defense Exhibition and Conference in Abu Dhabi due to “logistical problems”, the Armenian Ministry of High-Tech Industry said on February 22. According to the ministry the problems occurred during transportation.

Nonetheless, the Armenian military-industrial companies are “effectively” participating in the exhibition, by “establishing contacts with international partners, discovering new opportunities and markets, studying international experience in the military equipment sector,” the ministry said.

Minister of High Tech Industry Hakob Arshakyan has ordered an internal investigation to reveal the circumstances of the failed transportation of the equipment.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan