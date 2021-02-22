Armenian Ombudsman receives UNDP Resident Representative

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan received Dmitry Mariyasin, the Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Armenia, the Ombudsman’s Office told Armenpress.

Ombudsman Tatoyan thanked Mr. Mariyasin for his important mission aimed at protecting human rights, as well as for the productive cooperation with his Office.

Mr. Tatoyan highlighted the partnership with the UNDP and the importance of the projects implemented so far.

Dmitry Mariyasin highly valued the work of the Ombudsman in safeguarding human rights and the high- level of the current cooperation.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan



