Australian FM calls for observing Helsinki Final Act in NK settlement process

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Minister for Foreign Affairs of Australia Marise Payne has reaffirmed the Government's support for the OSCE Minsk Group process, highlighting “equal rights and self-determination of people” as one of the three equal principles that must guide Nagorno Karabakh to permanent peace following the bloody war of 2020, reported the Armenian National Committee of Australia.

Minister Payne welcomed the break to hostilities as a result of the November 9, 2020 agreement while highlighting the need for both sides to observe the Helsinki Final Act, which calls for respect of the “principles of the non-use of force, territorial integrity, and equal rights and self-determination of people”.

Minister Payne further called on both Armenia and Azerbaijan to support the efforts of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group to achieve peace in the region.

The Armenian-Australian community's peak public affairs body welcomed the Australian Government's position as “a major step in the right direction”.