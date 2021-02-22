Western-Armenian language “on verge of destruction” in Turkey – warns Garo Paylan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. A prominent Turkish lawmaker has warned that the Western-Armenian language is threatened in his country.

Garo Paylan, an ethnic Armenian Member of Parliament of Turkey, says that Western Armenian is “on the verge of destruction” in Turkey.

“My Mother Language – Western Armenian, and numerous other languages are on the verge of destruction,” he said on social media on the occasion of the International Mother Language Day. “On the occasion of International Mother Language Day, I wish for languages to live brotherly in our country.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan