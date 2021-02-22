Boeing recommends airlines suspend use of some 777s after United incident

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. Boeing Co said it recommended suspending the use of 777 jets with the same type of engine that shed debris over Denver at the weekend after U.S. regulators announced extra inspections and Japan suspended their use while considering further action, Reuters reports.

The moves involving Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines came after a United Airlines 777 landed safely in Denver on Saturday local time after its right engine failed.

United said the next day it would voluntarily and temporarily remove its 24 active planes, hours before Boeing’s announcement.

The manufacturer recommended airlines suspend operations until U.S. regulators identified the appropriate inspection protocol.