COVID-19 as an opportunity: Armenian businessmen export protective items

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 22, ARMENPRESS. In line with the imports of protective items amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Armenian businessmen have also launched their own production and even exported their products abroad. One of these companies, after the successful course of accreditation works, will start exporting protective items to Germany, Deputy minister of economy Varos Simonyan told Armenpress.

“We are also exporting protective items. Moreover, in addition to the exports to the third countries, we are also trying to sell our production in the territory of the Eurasian Economic Union. In other words, we have viewed the coronavirus and the current restrictions as an opportunity, and our businessmen, by using this chance, have created enough capacities for meeting the domestic market demands and then exporting the products”, he said.

For instance, the Armenian-made protective items, such as face-masks, have been exported to Georgia and Ukraine.

A company producing face-masks is currently at the accreditation stage and is going to export the items to Germany. This company has started its production from zero.

The deputy minister stated that before COVID-19 Armenia has mainly imported the face-masks. However, in a very short period of time a production of disinfectants, face-masks has launched in the country. During the pandemic Armenia has also provided help to Iran assisting in the production establishment process. “Our economic entities have sold them the alcohol, based on which the Iranian economic entities have created local productions of disinfectants”, Varos Simonyan said.

Interview by Anna Grigoryan

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan