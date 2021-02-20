Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 February

No incidents recorded along Armenian-Azerbaijani border – defense ministry

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. The operational combat situation with no incidents has been maintained along the Armenian-Azerbaijani line of contact of the Armenian state border overnight February 19-20, the Defense Ministry of Armenia told Armenpress.

According to the information provided by the Armenian National Security Service, no border incidents were registered in Vorotan-Davit Bek section of the Goris-Kapan inter-state road which is under the responsibility of the NSS border troops.

The Armed Forces of Armenia and the NSS border troops control the border situation along the entire length of the border zone and fulfill their tasks.

