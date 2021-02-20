Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 February

President Harutyunyan participates in march dedicated to 33rd anniversary of Artsakh Movement

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan participated today in the march dedicated to the 33rd anniversary of the Artsakh Movement, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

Accompanied by top officials and Primate of the Artsakh Diocese, Bishop Vrtanes Abrahamyan, the President of Artsakh laid flowers at the Stepanakert City Memorial.

Mr. Harutyunyan also visited the military pantheon to pay tribute to the memory of all heroes fallen for the defense of the homeland.

