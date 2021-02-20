Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 February

Artsakh confirms 1 new case of COVID-19 in past day

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. 1 new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Artsakh in the past 24 hours, the ministry of healthcare said, adding that 26 tests were conducted on February 19.

At the moment only 1 COVID-19 infected patient is hospitalized, the remaining cases receive treatment at home.

The total number of the confirmed coronavirus cases in the Republic has reached 2384.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








