Bill proposing criminal liability for insulting public servant shouldn't be enacted into law–Tatoyan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan has presented his positions on the bill envisaging criminal liability for insulting or slandering a person in public service.

The Ombudsman’s statement says:

“A draft law criminalizing “insulting” or a defamatory reference to a public servant should not be enacted into law because such legislation will inevitably lead to an impermissible restriction of freedom of expression.

As a result of the study of the draft legislation “On Making Amendments to the Criminal Code of the Republic of Armenia", the legal opinion of the Human Rights Defender is formulated on an urgent basis and is attached to this statement.

The general conclusion is that in principle, the analysis of the proposed legislation raises concerns and runs afoul of international legal canons, which err on the side of decriminalization of insult and slander. In stark contrast, the proposed legislation provides for criminalizing speech against any person in public service, including as it relates to the most political and high-ranking position. This is most disconcerting.

Moreover, the criminalization of such speech directed at one engaged in the performance of his/her official duties is not in line with the legal framework of freedom of expression. These concerns are further reinforced by the imposition of imprisonment in cases where the actions in question are attributed to, or are disseminated through the media or other public means.

To be clear, the logic upon which the proposed legislation appears to be justified and on that basis is being advanced, at its core, contradicts international legal standards”.

Opinion:

https://docs.google.com/.../1bkJrg2Bz0I.../edit...