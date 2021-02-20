Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 February

Bitcoin price hits fresh all-time high surpassing $56,000

Bitcoin price hits fresh all-time high surpassing $56,000

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. The price of Bitcoin gained 8.86% during the trading session on Saturday reaching the highest level of $56,175, a fresh all-time high, reports TASS.

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency invented in 2008 by an unknown person or group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto. It is a decentralized digital currency without a central bank or single administrator that can be sent from user to user on the peer-to-peer bitcoin network without intermediaries.








youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

PM Pashinyan presents details about earthquake consequences 16:52, 02.13.2021
Viewed 2174 times
PM Pashinyan presents details about earthquake consequences

4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Armenia 15:44, 02.13.2021
Viewed 2066 times
4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Armenia

About 20 aftershocks registered following the 4.7 magnitude earthquake 17:13, 02.13.2021
Viewed 2048 times
About 20 aftershocks registered following the 4.7 magnitude earthquake

Eartquake 8 km south-east from Yerevan with MMI of 6-7 16:11, 02.13.2021
Viewed 1540 times
Eartquake 8 km south-east from Yerevan with MMI of 6-7

Foreign Ministers of Turkey, Georgia, Azerbaijan to meet in Baku 19:48, 02.16.2021
Viewed 1428 times
Foreign Ministers of Turkey, Georgia, Azerbaijan to meet in Baku

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration