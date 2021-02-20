Bitcoin price hits fresh all-time high surpassing $56,000

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. The price of Bitcoin gained 8.86% during the trading session on Saturday reaching the highest level of $56,175, a fresh all-time high, reports TASS.

Bitcoin is a cryptocurrency invented in 2008 by an unknown person or group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto. It is a decentralized digital currency without a central bank or single administrator that can be sent from user to user on the peer-to-peer bitcoin network without intermediaries.



