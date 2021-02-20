Road condition

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian ministry of emergency situations reports that some roads are closed or difficult to pass across the Republic due to weather conditions.

The ministry told Armenpress that the Berd-Chambarak highway, the Vardenyats Pass and the roads leading to the Amberd Fortress and Lake Kari in Aragatsotn province are closed.

The inter-community roads in Amasia region of Shirak province are difficult to pass.

Snowfalls are reported in Kotayk, Tavush, Armavir and Syunik provinces, Ashtarak and Talin towns of Aragatsotn province and the Aragats region.

The Georgian side reports that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is closed for all types of vehicles.

Drivers are urged to use snow tires.



Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan



