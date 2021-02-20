US stocks - 19-02-21

Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   20 February

NEW YORK, FEBUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. USA main indexes values for 19 February:

The value of Dow Jones stood at 31494.32 points, S&P 500 down by 0.19% to 3906.71 points, Nasdaq up by 0.07% to 13874.46 points.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is one of several indices created by Wall Street Journal editor and Dow Jones & Company co-founder Charles Dow. It measures the daily stock price movements of 30 large, publicly-owned U.S. companies.

S&P 500 measures the performance of 500 widely held common stocks of large-cap U.S. companies.

NASDAQ measures a number of indices reflecting the reaction of USA’s high tech markets and business environments on the country’s political and economic developments which have an impact on high tech markets, “Armenpress” reports.








