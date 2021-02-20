LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 19-02-21

LONDON, FEBUARY 20, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 19 February:

The price of aluminum down by 0.49% to $2150.50, copper price up by 1.53% to $8763.00, lead price down by 0.51% to $2135.50, nickel price up by 2.68% to $19512.00, tin price up by 0.78% to $25446.00, zinc price up by 0.84% to $2883.50, molybdenum price up by 1.63% to $27448.00, cobalt price up by 2.13% to $48000.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.