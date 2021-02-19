Armenia records 1.5% growth of agricultural output

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. The growth of agricultural output in Armenia in 2020 amounted to 1.5% against 2019 thanks to the 2.3% growth of crop production, ARMENPRESS reports Artak Kamalyan. Member of the Board – Minister in charge of Industry and Agroindustrial Complex wrote on his Facebook page.

‘’Agroindustrial Complex is a strategic sphere for the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union’’, Kamalyan said, adding that investments in agricultural sphere increased from 10.7 billion USD in 2015 to 16 billion USD in 2019 in the Union.