Armenian-Russian scientists develop "smart sight" system for satellites and UAVs
18:29, 19 February, 2021
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Thanks to the developments by Armenian and Russian scientists, "smart sight" system for satellites and UAVs has become available, ARMENPRESS reports, citing Ria Novosti, the press service of National Research University after Sergey Korolyov informed.
Scientists say that this system will facilitate the introduction of hyperspectral technology.
