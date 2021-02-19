Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   19 February

Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 19-02-21

YEREVAN, 19 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 19 February, USD exchange rate up by 0.14 drams to 524.48 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 3.47 drams to 636.40 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.02 drams to 7.10 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 3.50 drams to 733.59 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 119.30 drams to 29899.6 drams. Silver price up by 0.97 drams to 458.07 drams. Platinum price up by 460.87 drams to 21347.83 drams.

 








