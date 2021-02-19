Russia reports 13,433 daily coronavirus cases
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 19, ARMENPRESS. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grew by 13,433 in the past day to 4,139,031, TASS reports citing the anti-coronavirus crisis center.
In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.33%.
Moscow confirmed 1,972 new COVID-19 cases over the past day.
Currently, 376,686 people are ill in Russia.
